UC Berkeley ranked second best public U.S. college 2022

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: A lone pedestrian walks by Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — UC Berkeley has kept its #2 spot for best public college, ranked by U.S. News & World Report this week.

It follows UC Los Angeles, which also kept its #1 rank.

Most of this ranking methodology focuses on student outcomes -average graduation and retention rates accounts for 22% of the college’s rank, according to U.S. News.

Based on recent data, Berkeley’s 4-year graduation rate is at 76%. The average freshman retention rate is at 97% – a factor that shows how satisfied students are with the school after one year.

Social mobility is another outcome measurement considered. For this, the report looks at graduations for students from low-income backgrounds, those who received Pell grants.

Although several other UC schools beat out Berkeley for top performers in social mobility, the report found that its average 6-year graduation rate for Pell grant recipients was 89%.

Graduate indebtedness weighed at 5% towards the rankings, which considers the affordability of college and the value of that degree after graduation. “Compared with the national average cost of in-state tuition of $11,381, University of California–Berkeley is more expensive,” U.S. News says.

But above the financial aspect, the report heavily weighs faculty resources and expert opinion – each at 20%. This is where Berkeley does well, keeping class sizes small. About 54% of its class sizes contain 20 students or fewer. Its expert opinion score and other items under faculty resources – such as faculty compensation – is under wraps (unless you pay U.S. News).

Overall, Berkeley ranked well for several of U.S. News’ 2022 lists. Here are its placements for other factors:

UC Berkeley also for the first time took the #1 spot for America’s Best College 2021, ranked by Forbes.