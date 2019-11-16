UC Berkeley Republicans say fliers promoting Ann Coulter visit to campus torn down

BERKELEY (KRON) — A member of the Berkeley College Republicans at UC Berkeley confronted a woman ripping fliers down promoting conservative speaker and author Ann Coulter’s campus visit next Wednesday.

“Why are you ripping down our fliers? You can disagree with her if you attend the event — you’re welcome,” the student said.

College Republicans Spokesperson Rudra Reddy says the student activities and notices boards are public and although fliers for events denouncing the trump administration stay up, it seems anything conservative comes down.

“One hour after all we’ve put up all our fliers, they’re immediately covered up or taken off, and there’s virtually no consequences for the people who do that,” Reddy said.

Reddy said even members of student leaders have denounced Coulter’s visit.

“We’ve had a number of our student government senators, like, denounce her openly, and denounce the college republicans for inviting her. So that hasn’t been helpful,” Reddy said.

The event is called Ann Coulter — Adios America.

It’ll be a discussion about the syndicated columnists views on immigration.

Those who disagree with Coulter’s positions say she should still be allowed to speak — and event organizers have the right to promote the event.

“They’re expressing their first amendment right by putting those posters up,” said student Jack Newman.

Another student questions Coulter’s type of speech.

“Is it hate speech, is it inflammatory? Why are you afraid of that? She will go up in flames if that’s the fact. No one will listen to her at all, but let her dig her own grave,” said another student.

Reddy says his club reached out to Coulter, wanting to give her another shot to speak on campus after she decided to bow out of an event at cal two years ago over security concerns.

Reddy says the university administration has been supportive and the campus police department has agreed to provide security.

“We’ve done all we can, like, with the UCPD to make sure that is the case and we’re confident that we’ve done the best that we could,” Reddy said.

Tickets are still available online.

