(KRON) — A female student at UC Berkeley fell three stories off the roof of a fraternity last month and suffered significant injuries, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Berkeley police received numerous calls on April 22 at around 12:11 p.m. about a female student who’d fallen off a fraternity roof on the 2300 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and located the victim laying on the pavement outside. She was transported to Highland Hospital.

The victim, described as a female Cal student in her twenties, is in stable condition and expected to survive, police said. She sustained significant injuries consistent with a fall from a high elevation, including numerous fractures and internal injuries.

The incident occurred during a frat party on Cal Day. Numerous students were under the influence of alcohol, police said. While an investigation is still ongoing, police said that at this time, it looks like an accident. No suspects are involved and no charges are pending.