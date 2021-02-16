UC Berkeley student lockdown lifted as cases decline

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Cases are continuing to decline on UC Berkeley’s campus after a lockdown went into effect recently.

School officials allowed on-campus students to leave their dorms as of midnight on Tuesday as a result of the positive trend.

For six or so days, about 2,000 students living in residential halls were not allowed to go outside; even for outdoor exercise or to eat at Cal dining halls.

The reason there was a lockdown, or ‘self-sequester’ as the school called it, was because more than 400 people — mostly undergraduate students, according to Berkeley — tested positive for coronavirus.

This outbreak started mid-January and it was impacting students both on and off campus. Officials believe it was linked to off campus gatherings.

In a message from the university’s medical director, assistant vice chancellor and the director of residential life, they said the lockdown worked: “Contact tracing shows that there have been almost no cases of new spread between students affected by sequestration, a remarkable achievement within a congregate setting.”

Students must still distance and wear a mask when exercising or going outside for any reason.

The new freedom does not apply to students who have been told to isolate or quarantine from being exposed. Students are still told not to attend any indoor or outdoor gatherings with other households or bubbles.

“COVID-19 is still widespread in our community, including in some off-campus student populations, and it could easily be reintroduced into the dorms,” said school officials. “Our hope is that if all residents continue to practice these important measures, we won’t have to revisit self-sequestration in the future.”

The university also requires twice-a-week COVID testing for all who live on-campus.