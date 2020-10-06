UC Berkeley student reported missing in SF, considered at risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Law enforcement agencies on two coasts are looking for a former UC Berkeley student from North Carolina who disappeared nearly a week ago.

After deferring UC Berkeley University until Fall 2021, Sydney West has been living with friends in San Francisco, according to her family.

The 19-year-old was last seen around Crissy Field in San Francisco on the morning of Tuesday, September 30th. They also say the young woman is considered at risk.

She’s 5′-10″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde, light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, athletic shorts, and blue slip-on “Vans” shoes.

She may also have been carrying a black backpack.

“Sydney is considered at risk due to depression,” said officer Robert Rueca with SFPD.

SFPD says there is no evidence of foul play being involved in this case. Since the pandemic, they’ve been dealing with an increase of cases involving people having a hard time right now.

“We’ve been dealing with a number of people in mental crisis. We’ve dealt with at all before COVID came, and we’re still dealing with it even more so than ever. So we completely understand and empathize with those who deal with crisis and whatever it is that is spurring that on especially with today’s issues,” Rueca added.

Sydney’s parents released a statement asking anyone with any information about their daughter’s whereabouts to please contact investigators.

“We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home,” her family said.

