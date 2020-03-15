UC Berkeley student tests positive for coronavirus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A U.C. Berkeley grad student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, campus officials announced Saturday.

The student doesn’t live on campus or in the city of Berkeley. They have self-isolated at home and the person is in good condition with no serious symptoms.

U.C. Berkeley officials are working with health officials and following CDC, state and local health guidelines in responding to this case.

University Health Services is working with health officials to determine whether there are members on campus who need to be advised about their contact with the student.

Deep cleaning to any appropriate areas will be conducted.

Due to privacy concerns, campus authorities say they will not release any information involving specific student records or private health care information.

