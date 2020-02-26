UC Berkeley suspends spring, summer programs in China as coronavirus continues to spread

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The University of California, Berkeley has suspended its programs in China for spring and summer 2020 amid the novel coronavirus, according to the University of California Education Abroad Program website.

The US Department of State (DOS) issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory for China on Jan. 27 — reconsider travel. The CDC issued their highest warning Level 3 for China — avoid all nonessential travel.

UCEAP says it is required to follow UC policy, which states the suspension of any program located where a DOS travel advisory level 3 or higher and a CDC travel health warning level have been issued.

On Jan. 31, the DOS raised the China Travel Advisory to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Cal has joined the growing list of U.S. colleges that are canceling or rerouting study abroad programs due to the deadly virus.

Stanford University suspended the Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) in Florence for the rest of the 2019-20 winter quarter.

In-person classes in Florence end Wednesday. Details are still being made, but continued coursework from home is scheduled to start the week of March 2.

“The safety and wellbeing of students are our top priorities. The evolving COVID-19 situation, its effects on local services and transportation, and potential escalation within Italy have reached a point where we determined the risks to students and to the program were too numerous at the present time to continue.” Stanford University Website

