UC Berkeley to begin fall semester with remote instruction

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – UC Berkeley on Tuesday announced it will begin the fall semester on Aug. 26 with fully remote instruction.

In a statement, officials said they are working on plans to implement hybrid and/or other flexible types of instruction in accordance with public health conditions.

“COVID-19 is showing us that we have to be not only agile, moving quickly between degrees of openness and sometimes pulling back, but also prepared to move forward as soon as conditions allow. This means we will keep a fully remote option open for all students but also be prepared to implement our plans for select in-person instruction activities for those students who can take advantage of them, as conditions allow, even if it is part way through a term,” the statement continued.

University officials said if previously approved in-person instruction returns later in the semester, students will not be required to attend classes in-person; they can continue to attend classes remotely through the semester.

“We will continue with plans to go fully remote after Thanksgiving, even if we are able to pivot to some in-person instruction during the semester,” officials said.

Most schools in California will not reopen for the start of the academic year, as more than 30 counties sit on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

At last check, there were 332 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in Berkeley alone.

To read the full statement on UC Berkeley’s upcoming semester plans, click here.

