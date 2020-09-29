UC Berkeley to continue online classes through Spring 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, students walk on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. Top leaders at the University of California say they support dropping the SAT and ACT exams from admission requirement. UC Berkeley Chancellor Christ, along with the UC system’s chief academic officer, said Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, that research has convinced them that performance on the tests is so strongly influenced by family income, parents’ education and race, that using them for admissions decision is unfair. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – UC Berkeley on Tuesday announced it will begin the spring 2021 semester with distance learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, school officials said Cal would begin the semester with online instruction “for at least two weeks.”

“This will allow any students returning to campus to self-sequester for 7-10 days. After that, the considerable majority of classes will continue to be delivered remotely, including all large courses,” officials added.

In-person instruction will be limited, and those classes would be limited to 25 students, according to officials.

Students will not be required to take in-person classes or be present on campus for the spring semester, the statement read.

“Almost all academic offerings, including those with in-person instructional activities, will also be delivered remotely.”

The school will continue to offer the option to live in on-campus residence halls, apartments and family housing for students who don’t have alternatives to living on campus.

Officials also added that faculty and staff who are working from home should plan to do so through June 30, 2021, however, that time period “could be shorter if pandemic conditions improve or longer if pandemic conditions worsen.”

Concerning fall activities, officials said if public health conditions allow, it will explore possibly allowing limited non-academic outdoor meetings for those in clubs and other activities.

