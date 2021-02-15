UC Berkeley to lift dorm lockdown as COVID-19 cases trend down

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The self-sequester period for UC Berkeley residential hall students will be lifted starting Tuesday, according to campus officials.

According to a statement posted on the school website, “the number of COVID-19 cases among campus residents has continued on a downward trend.”

The self-sequester will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night.

School officials say this does not apply to the residential halls that were asked to quarantine or isolate (halls with red or orange badges).

Students are reminded to limit in-person interactions, practice social distancing, wash hands, and wear a face covering.

The statement went on to thank everyone for taking care of themselves and others:

“We realize that the last two weeks have been a challenging time for everyone involved, and we truly appreciate you doing your part to mitigate the surge of infections. Your sacrifices have made a huge difference: contact tracing shows that there have been almost no cases of new spread between students affected by sequestration, a remarkable achievement within a congregate setting.”