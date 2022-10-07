BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.

The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” the course professor said on Twitter.

The university retweeted the Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account. Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

More details about the class will be shared once they are finalized. UC Berkeley isn’t the only college that offers classes focused on celebrities.

San Diego State University will offer a course focused on rapper Bad Bunny and his impact on Latinx culture, NowThis News reported. Texas State University also announced they would offer a class focused on Harry Styles and the culture of the celebrity, NPR reported.

New York University announced that it would offer a course focused on Taylor Swift at its Clive Davis Institution, an NYU Tisch School of Arts division, Variety reported.