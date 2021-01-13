UC Berkeley will start giving COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley on Wednesday provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the University Health Services Wednesday, according to medical director Anna Harte.

Per Phase 1a, UC Berkeley staff, students and faculty who are interested will receive the vaccine within the next two weeks.

“We are ready and very excited to start vaccinations at clinics on Thursday and Friday at the Tang Center,” Harte wrote.

UC Berkeley receives its vaccines from the California Department of Health through the University of California Office of the President Office of Emergency Management.

University officials say they are planning and preparing for Phase 1b, which is expected to include more frontline staff at high risk of exposure, along with faculty, staff, and students.

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to increase across the Golden State. ICU capacity in the Bay Area is now less than 1%.

California has reached 30,000 coronavirus deaths but Newsom said hospitalizations have finally leveled off in the last week.

Officials said the peak of the holiday-driven surge is expected near the end of January.