(KRON) — Davis police arrested a man in connection with the stabbings that left two people dead and another injured. Former UC Davis student Carlos Dominguez, 21, was formally arrested on Thursday and is believed to have ties to the Bay Area.

In a press conference Thursday, the Davis Police Department said Dominguez is believed to be from Oakland. UC Davis also confirmed to KRON4 that he attended Laney College in Oakland before UC Davis.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Dominguez was initially detained as a person of interest after 15 people called to report someone wearing the same clothes as the suspect description.

Police claim he had a large hunting knife in his backpack. The blade appears to be consistent with the first stabbing, per police, but it has not been confirmed to be the knife used in the attacks.

Pytel described Dominguez as “compliant” through the arrest process, and he seemed to know that police were searching for him. He was arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said he was a student at UC Davis until last week and has been in the area for several years. Officers have initiated a search of his home and spoken to his roommates.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The three stabbings that Dominguez is accused of committing happened in the span of one week. The first happened on April 27, when David Henry Breaux was killed. Two nights later, UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was stabbed to death while walking home. Lastly, on May 1, a woman sleeping in a tent was attacked.

KRON4 has reached out to Laney College for comment, and we are awaiting a response.