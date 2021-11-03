UC Hastings working to remove founders name who took part in Native American massacres

University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. Courtesy: UC Hastings via Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco announced it will now move forward in removing the name of it’s founder.

The announcement comes after the New York Times published a story last week highlighting the school’s founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings’ role in the massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s.

The law school’s board of directors voted Tuesday to authorize chancellor and dean David Faigman to work with the state legislature along with other stakeholders to change the school’s name.

“There is no effort from me or the College to oppose a name change,” said Faigman in a press release.

“My commitment is to do what we can to bring restorative justice to the Yuki People (also known as N’om, Powe’ N’om, and Wit’uconomom People of Eden Valley and Round Valley) and other Indigenous communities who were affected by Serranus Hastings’ horrific acts.”

Hastings Law School was founded in 1878 by Clinton, a wealthy rancher and former chief of justice of California’s Supreme Court.

Historians say Hasting helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County that killed and enslaved members of the Yuki Indian tribe.

According to historians, the expeditions arranged by Hastings resulted in the deaths of 300 Yuki and in return the government reimbursed him for expenses, including ammunition.

These attacks were a part of a three years of killings and kidnappings by settlers known as the Round Valley Settler Massacres that historians estimate killed 1,000 Indian lives.

“Four years ago, I initiated a robust process for engaging Native Californians whose tribes were affected by the deadly acts of Serranus Hastings,” said Faigman.

“The time has come to recognize that changing the College’s name is an important step in that process. I am committed to working diligently to do so.”

But Hastings’ name is written in state law and can only be changed through legislation.

The school also announced several initiatives it’s leading towards “restorative justice”, which includes exploring pro bono help for Native Americans in Round Valley, where the massacres took place.

