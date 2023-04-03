SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New housing options are coming to San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. UC Law San Francisco – formerly known as UC Hastings – is leading the housing project for grad students.

It will be completed in the late summer. The hope is to bring more young adults into the neighborhood.

The hope for the student housing project called Academe 198 is for it to serve as an academic village for grad students in the Bay Area and give the Tenderloin a major boost in business.

Academe 198 has been in the works since 2017 and it is set to be completed this summer at 198 McAllister Street.

“This particular building is 656 units of housing as well as three levels of academic space, classrooms, large auditorium, community-serving retail,” said UC Law SF CFO David Seward.

The $229 million complex is the latest addition to the school’s ongoing housing project called an academic village. It is for grad students studying a variety of subjects at universities including UCSF, San Francisco State, University of Pacific and UC Berkeley.

Rent in the new building starts at $1,850 per month for 232 square feet and goes up to $3,400 for a two-bedroom. Seward says supplying grad students with designated housing leaves more options for other renters in the city.

“It removes students from the rental market that the working-class people would otherwise be competing for,” he said. “We are doing all these efforts without displacing any residents in any of our projects.”

This project is part of a four-part campus revitalization project to enhance the urban campus experience and to give the Tenderloin neighborhood a boost as well.

“That’s going to be a huge boost to neighborhood businesses, small ethnic restaurants, nightlife activity, clubs and put feet on the street,” he said.

Seward says the Tenderloin hasn’t been an easy neighborhood for a college campus. During the pandemic, UC Law SF filed a suit with the city concerning 450 tents on the sidewalks throughout the area and in front of campus.

“Height of pandemic people couldn’t use sidewalks, trapped in their SROs, and were not able to get ready access to and from their building,” Seward said.

Seward says the suit settled quickly, which gives him hope about working with the city in the future.

“We were able to get individuals off the street and into hotels that the city had available. We continue to work very close with the city on neighborhood safety,” he said.

The school also plans to renovate its housing at 100 McAllister, which would add another 250 units. The academic village is in Supervisor Dean Preston’s district, and since he’s an alumnus KRON4 reached out to him.

“I’m an alum who spent many hours in the former 198 McAllister building earning my law degree. I had the pleasure of touring the development site recently, and I am excited for the opening of this student housing in the neighborhood,” he said.