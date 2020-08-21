UC Santa Cruz evacuated as CZU Complex fires rage on

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Scott’s Valley was evacuated Thursday as the CZU Lightning Complex fires grew overnight.

Several other evacuations include UC Santa Cruz, which has shut down all operations as of Friday morning and advised both faculty and students not to return to campus for at least the next two weeks.

In Boulder Creek, homes were seen going up in flames.

The fire complex has grown to 48,000 acres, with 50 structures destroyed and over 20,000 others threatened.

Several first responders have been injured.

On Thursday, crews experienced several challenges, including the location of the fire, the dense forestry, and timber that fuel the fires and have helped it spread faster.

Also, there has been a shortage of personnel due to other fires growing statewide.

Cal Fire is expected to give an update on the fire’s status at 6 a.m.

Latest Stories: