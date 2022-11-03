BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Over 35,000 University of California student workers voted and overwhelmingly approved to authorize a strike.

If a deal isn’t reached with the university system then we will see UC employees on the picket line.

Workers are demanding their compensation keep up with the high cost of living in California.

The UC student workers union represents employees that teach and research at 10 campuses.

Academic workers perform the majority of teaching at UC schools, grade papers, and perform research. The union claims members generate $8 billion for the UC.

At the bargaining table, union workers are asking for salary increases, free public transit passes, and childcare reimbursements, amongst other things.

According to the union, the UC’s proposals have not even come close to meeting in the middle.

The president of the UAW [UC Academic Workers] Local No. 5810 said the UC has left them no choice but to escalate their campaigns. In a statement, Neal Sweeney continued to say, in part, “rather than coming to fair agreements, the university has engaged in a wide variety of unlawful tactics. The UAW locals at uc have been forced to file more than 20 unfair labor practices.”

The president claimed UC negotiators have refused to provide information needed to bargain.

The UC has not responded to a request for comment for this report.