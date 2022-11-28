BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The largest academic strike in American history is now in its third week.

The strike of 48,000 workers, who are fighting for more money, child care, and protection against harassment, impacts some 300,000 students at 10 University of California campuses.

Caught in the middle this are those students, who need the researchers and teaching assistants to grade their work, run many classes and answer their questions about coursework.

Usually after Thanksgiving students prepare for finals, as they are just weeks away, but with the strike ongoing that is in jeopardy.

Finals are important for graduation, especially for improving current grades if they’re not where students want them to be.