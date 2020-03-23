UCSF accepting donations of critical supplies for healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — UCSF is accepting donations of critical supplies for frontline care providers.

Supplies include protective equipment and sanitizing items.

Donation sites have been set up at three locations, opening on Monday, March 23. They will be receiving donations 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below is a list of sites where you can donate:

UCSF Mount Zion Medical Center

1600 Divisadero St., San Francisco

Semicircle driveway

1600 Divisadero St., San Francisco Semicircle driveway Get directions UCSF Mission Center Building

1855 Folsom St., San Francisco

Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th Street

1855 Folsom St., San Francisco Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th Street Get directions UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

747 52nd St., Oakland

Ambassador Desk

For more information on how you can help, click here.

