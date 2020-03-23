SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — UCSF is accepting donations of critical supplies for frontline care providers.
Supplies include protective equipment and sanitizing items.
Donation sites have been set up at three locations, opening on Monday, March 23. They will be receiving donations 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Below is a list of sites where you can donate:
- UCSF Mount Zion Medical Center
1600 Divisadero St., San Francisco
Semicircle driveway
Get directions
- UCSF Mission Center Building
1855 Folsom St., San Francisco
Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th Street
Get directions
- UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland
747 52nd St., Oakland
Ambassador Desk
Get directions
For more information on how you can help, click here.
Latest News Headlines:
- Bay Area restaurants feed local healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic
- UCSF accepting donations of critical supplies for healthcare workers
- San Francisco youth ignore stay-at-home order to spend time with friends
- Party not an option, family surprises 92-year-old with birthday parade
- ‘It can happen quickly’: US nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans