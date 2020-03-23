Live Now
UCSF accepting donations of critical supplies for healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — UCSF is accepting donations of critical supplies for frontline care providers.

Supplies include protective equipment and sanitizing items.

Donation sites have been set up at three locations, opening on Monday, March 23. They will be receiving donations 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below is a list of sites where you can donate:

  • UCSF Mount Zion Medical Center
    1600 Divisadero St., San Francisco
    Semicircle driveway
    Get directions
  • UCSF Mission Center Building
    1855 Folsom St., San Francisco
    Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th Street
    Get directions
  • UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland
    747 52nd St., Oakland
    Ambassador Desk
    Get directions

For more information on how you can help, click here.

