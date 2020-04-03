UCSF doctor credits shelter-in-place orders for recent low number of COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 cases rise, one UCSF doctor reports there’s been a slow surge in city hospitals.

The doctor credits shelter in place orders issued early on.

KRON4 was told UCSF Medical Center has been stable with 15 to 16 COVID-19 patients in the last week, and that hospitals around the Bay Area are also seeing relatively low numbers thanks to sheltering in place well before other parts of the country.

The orders are heeded — empty streets in San Francisco.

Crossing Market Street, there were a few people appearing to be essential workers and no traffic.

An example of why health experts say the city is showing signs of flattening the curve to slow down the coronavirus.

KRON4 spoke with Dr. Robert Wachter, Chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine.

“The people of San Francisco listened,” Dr. Wachter said. “I think they understood the science and they understood this is the right thing to do, obviously it causes hardships.”

Dr. Wachter said even though the number of cases continues to rise, there’s been a slow surge in city hospitals.

“At UCSF we have had 15 or 16 patients with COVID-19 for now about the last week,” he said. “And many of them are quite sick so it’s not trivial but it’s certainly better and fewer patients than we have been gearing ourselves up for.”

It’s been more than two weeks since San Francisco issued shelter in place orders.

Medical experts say the peak of COVID-19 cases has yet to come but it’s crucial for people to continue to stay home and keep their distance to prevent spreading the virus and overwhelming hospitals.

The University of Washington model shows demand for hospital resources will peak end of April in California.

The hope is that everyone will continue to follow orders. Dr. Wachter’s analogy of the crisis:

“The wildfire is out but we need to find and douse embers before they flare.”

