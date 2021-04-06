UCSF doctor discusses future of CA’s mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom says that the mask mandate will stay in place. However, a UCSF doctor thinks that may change but only if we continue to do our part from now until June.

“I think between natural immunity and this fast roll out they are doing the projections and we are going to continue to have low cases and hospitalizations,” Monica Gandhi said.

More than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered throughout the state of California and hospitalizations are declining — All good, optimistic statistics coming from the governor on Tuesday.

With the announcement of a fully reopened economy coming on June 15, UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi says she thinks it’s possible that Californians may also be able to ditch their masks by then as well.

“If the numbers are amazing if cases are extremely low and I think they will be and also if everyone who has had the opportunity because of supply does get their shots that may change the mask mandate may be lifted at that time too,” Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi also believes we could be safely hugging each other and shaking hands by this summer and eating inside restaurants as long as we’re vaccinated.

“It’s a huge difference now and any other time when we mingled more we didn’t have vaccines in the 1st 2nd and 3rd surge. We now are laying down the most protective thing you can think of which is giving people immunity against the illness and no I don’t think we are going to a fourth surge,” Gandhi said.

On Tuesday, the governor says Californians can begin planning their lives post-pandemic, as long as we remain vigilant in the meantime.

“We have another two months to get through we gotta get our fellow Californians vaccinated we have to keep on to our masks we have to keep distancing in the stores we have another two months to go but two months is not that long given what we’ve been through,” Gandhi said.