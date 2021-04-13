UCSF doctor: Why you shouldn’t worry about J&J vaccine pause

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. FDA and CDC recommended that providers temporarily halt using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while they review why six women who got it also developed a rare blood clot.

It’s advised, but not mandated – and Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from UCSF says Americans who already got the dose do not need to be worried.

“One in a million… not terrible odds compared to the odds of getting sick and dying of COVID,” Chin-Hong said in regards to the ratio of how many got the vaccine to how many have the blood clot.

Over six million people in the U.S. have already received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot, according to U.S. data.

Chin-Hong believes the notice on Tuesday morning was to better help health care professionals identify the potential blood clots and associated symptoms.

“It was an exclamation point rather than, you know, pulling it out of the market,” the doctor said.

The CDC and FDA said the cases were recorded in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The symptoms to look out for include: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

“I would look at a few features; one is the time since vaccination – it’s within two weeks. Number 2 is how severe [a side effect] is, regardless of what it is. If it’s not going away, call a health care professional if you’re worried,” Chin-Hong said.

At this time, the U.S. agencies affirmed that they are suggesting the pause out of an abundance of caution.