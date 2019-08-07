UCSF launches travel alert app ahead of Chase Center grand opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Once the Chase Center opens its doors, traffic in San Francisco is going to become a nightmare!

That’s why UCSF has created a way to make your commute easier with a new app.

In the app, there will be a calendar showing concerts and Giants and Warriors games that will make certain days more congested than others.

Red notifies people to “expect major delays” and yellow is “expect some delays.”

UCSF has partnered with Chase and the SFMTA on this with a “transit first” philosophy, encouraging everyone to use public transportation.

There is a trip planner in the app as well to help you figure out how you will get somewhere the quickest.

Whether you’re riding a bike, taking a campus shuttle, or riding BART, this will give you tools to best avoid a hectic commute and at the same time, alleviate traffic.

So far, the app has a little less than four stars, but maybe it will help you when Chase opens in Mission Bay.

Crews are working fast on the final touches as the first major concert is set for Sept. 6 with Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony where 18,000 people are expected to attend.

The app is already showing this will cause major delays, so be prepared!

