UCSF Medical expecting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrival

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is in route to hospitals like UCSF Medical Center on Monday morning.

Hospital staff are waiting for 7,900 early doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the U.S.

It’s the second round of hope.

The vaccine was distributed to states early Sunday, 48 hours after receiving emergency authorization by the FDA, with 672,000 doses coming to California.

The vaccine comes at a dire time in the pandemic where the Bay Area continues to have less than 15% of ICU beds left.

The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer one, requires two injections. However, the Moderna vaccine is easier to store: it doesn’t have to be kept in ultra freezing temperatures.

The CDC has recommended healthcare workers and people who work at long-term care facilities should be the first to get the vaccine.

It will be well into 2021 before the general public will get the shot in the arm.

Two other companies are working on a vaccine as well, giving potential for four different, effective COVID-19 vaccines available to bring the world out of the dark pandemic.