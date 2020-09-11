UCSF ophthalmologist provides tips on protecting your eyes amid poor air quality

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Many of us are dealing with breathing issues with all the wildfire smoke blowing over our area.

But what about our eyes?

Dr. Julie Schallhorn, an ophthalmologist at UCSF joined KRON for more on protecting our eyes during wildfires and the resulting ash and smoke events.

Schallhorn advised those who wear contacts to switch to eye glasses because the smoke and air particles floating around can make you uncomfortable.

She also answered some viewer questions.

You can watch the full interview above.

