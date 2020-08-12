UCSF police arrest man in connection with campus homicide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man accused of murdering someone on the UCSF Parnassus campus has been arrested, according to police.

The homicide happened around 6:15 am Tuesday morning at the UCSF Ambulatory Care Center.

Surveillance video captured the incident happening in the building’s lobby. A UCSF nurse says they tried to save the victim with CPR but was unable to do so.

Police have released the following safety measures to minimize people’s chances of becoming a victim.

Campus safety tips:

Be vigilant of suspicious persons

Call UCSF PD if a suspicious person is seen loitering on campus.

Travel in groups whenever possible, especially at night.

Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

Make use of the shuttle and escort services.

Stay alert to your surroundings; avoid headphone and cell phone use when walking or waiting alone.

If you are walking to your car, keep your car keys easily accessible, preferably in your hand.

If you feel you are being followed, go into an open business and ask for help.

Keep emergency numbers pre-programmed into your cell phone.

If you are faced with demands for your money or property, especially from an armed subject, comply with their demands in the interest of your safety.

Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

Prevent tailgating by closing all doors and gates behind you when entering or leaving.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UCSF police at 415.476.1414 in reference to case number 2020-897.

Latest Stories: