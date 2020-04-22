UCSF professor talks racial disparities of COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other Alameda county officials have set up a task force to try and address the effect the coronavirus is having on communities of color.

The goal of the task force is to eliminate injustices involving the racial health disparities by providing more health resources, such as healthy food and exercise options.

This task force comes as new data is being released on the racial disparities this virus is having on certain communities.

On Monday, San Francisco Public Health officials released this map that breaks down confirmed cases by zip code.

The hardest hit areas in the city include the Mission District and the south of Market areas.

The city has also released a break down of case by race:

22 percent are Latinx

18 percent are White

13 percent are Asian

6 percent are Black

Dr. Andre Campbell joined KRON4 to talk more about racial disparities of COVID-19 cases.

He is a surgery professor at UCSF and intensive care trauma surgeon at San Francisco General Hospital.

Watch full interview above.

