UCSF raising money to provide safe haven for Afghan scholars and refugees

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Following the catastrophic events in Afghanistan, UCSF is working to help raise money and support Afghan scholars, physicians, and other refugees in finding a safe haven here in the Bay Area.

UCSF officials are asking for help from the community.

With more than 120,000 Afghans being flown to the United States, UCSF wants to help them transition to a safe life.

A group of faculty and staff are working to gather resources and create a structure to support them.

Two Afghan scholars will be accepted into the program at UCSF Institute for Global Health and Sciences and will need assistance with tuition and living costs.

In addition, the UCSF Health and Human Rights Initiative performs medical evaluations for children and adults who are seeking asylum.

Through a student-run clinic, these evaluations are offered onsite or remotely. This will document physical or psychological torture and can be crucial in order to win asylum cases.

“Your gift will help us provide these evaluations for Afghan refugees pro-bono.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser or find out more information, you can visit the UCSF Afghan Scholar and Refugee Initiative website.