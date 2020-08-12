UCSF scientists develop nasal spray to fight COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say they have created a nasal spray that can help fight the coronavirus as anti-viral.

“Far more effective than wearable forms of personal protective equipment, we think of AeroNabs as a molecular form of PPE that could serve as an important stopgap until vaccines provide a more permanent solution to COVID-19,” said AeroNabs co-inventor Peter Walter, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF, in a news release.

According to co-inventor Aashish Manglik, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pharmaceutical chemistry, nanobodies in the spray are smaller than human antibodies, which make them easier to manipulate in a laboratory setting.

Because of this, nanobodies are less expensive and easier to mass-produce.

At this time, the researchers are currently working to get the spray manufactured and clinically tested.

