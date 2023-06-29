SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was charged with theft after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said he repeatedly stole from the UCSF Medical Center, where he was an employee.

Niyja Anthony Bassard, 24, is accused of stealing $200,000 worth of Apple products from the hospital.

Bassard worked at UCSF Medical Center as a senior security guard. Court documents say Bassard patrolled various buildings and facilities at the hospital for work.

Between May 2022 and June 2023, multiple thefts of Apple devices were reported at the hospital, but there was no sign of forced entry, per Jenkins’ office. The devices were “uniquely configured for use by medical staff in their duties at UCSF,” Jenkins’ office wrote.

Bassard was linked to the thefts by UCSF police. He was arrested on June 22 by the UCSF Police Department and arraigned on Wednesday.

“Commercial burglary deeply impacts small businesses and large institutions alike and must be taken seriously,” Jenkins said. “In a case like this, we’re talking about equipment that may have been used for life-saving purposes or treatments. We do not underestimate or discount the gravity of this criminal conduct in any case and will seek to hold individuals accountable.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Bassard pled not guilty to 17 counts of felony second-degree commercial burglary, 17 counts of grand theft, and two felony counts of accessing without permission another’s computer system to alter and delete data.