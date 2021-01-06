UCSF sees biggest surge of cases yet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — UCSF hospitals are seeing a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases.

At last update, there are 83 new patients — 14 of them are on ventilators.

According to Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the medicine department, there has been a steady increase in cases starting from October and continuing into January.

After each holiday, there was another spike.

Wachter says it’s busy at the hospital, but they have not yet reached capacity in hospitals or ICU.

Test positivity rate right now is 5.1% which is the highest yet.

Despite increased hospitalizations in UCSF, cases are plateauing overall in San Francisco with 237 new cases a day compared to a prior peak of 290.

However, the Bay Area still has yet to see the impact of people celebrating New Year’s without following health orders.

The biggest problem region in California is Los Angeles, where cases continue to surge out of control and ICU bed capacity remains at zero percent.

The biggest goal for hospitals like UCSF is to get the vaccination rolled out, which has been slower than expected across the state and country.

10/ At @UCSF, doing relatively well. Here’s our vaccine dashboard (Fig) – kudos to our gr8 dashboard team, led by @RussCucina & @SaraMurrayMD. Subgroup A has greater potential Covid exposure; B has lots of pt-facing time but less Covid. Both include all workers, not just MDs/RNs. pic.twitter.com/cL6LRjIzjj — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) January 6, 2021

Wachter says they are doing relatively well with vaccinating at UCSf. Fifty-nine percent of the first groups within the hospitals have received the first shot in the arm, but no one has received the second shot in the arm.