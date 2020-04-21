UCSF to begin free COVID-19 testing in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new zip code map released by the city shows that the Mission District has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

“Which is consistent with our findings in about 25% of those people who are infected in the city are Latino,” Mayor London Breed said.

Despite the fact, the Public Health Department says Latinos only make up 15-percent of the city’s population.

Now, UCSF is joining forces with the city to begin free coronavirus testing in a section of this densely packed neighborhood.

Anyone who lives or works in this area boarded by South Van Ness Avenue and Harrison Street, Cesar Chavez and 23rd Streets and is over the age of 4 is eligible regardless of symptoms.

On Monday, one of the coordinators of the project toured Garfield Park, a potential location for testing, which begins Saturday running through next Tuesday.

Two types of tests will be given — One to see if someone is actively infected with the virus. Two to determine if someone had previously been infected and has developed antibodies against the disease.

This is following similar coronavirus testing happening this week in the town of Bolinas.

UCSF hopes that by comparing the more remote rural area to a dense urban one will help them better understand how this new virus spreads.

KRON4 talked to the medical testing coordinator as the Bolinas testing was underway.

“It’s another community like ours that has a wide social economic range and it also has ethnic diversity. Both of those communities have that but they’re very different in that the urban community of the Mission District, it’s actually interlaced with the entire city so people come and go in that neighborhood all the time and so, what we want to do is compare that to a community is rural and isolated and is a fairly stable ecosystem,” Dr. Aenor Sawyer, UCSF, said.

People who are eligible for the testing in the Mission can begin registering online starting Tuesday: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Latest Stories: