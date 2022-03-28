MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — After escaping bombs and missiles raining down on their city, a Ukrainian family is safe in the South Bay.

Oksana Lapii is counting her blessings to have her parents safe with her in Morgan Hill.

She translated for her mother and father who fled their home in Chernihiv, Ukraine after facing three weeks of constant gunfire, bombs and missiles.

“There was no water and no electricity, and it was cold, they were sleeping in their clothes and after an attack they went back to the basement,” Olena Hula said.

After days of hiding in the basement the couple decided one afternoon to make a run south for the border.

“Because they were by Belarus and then went to Kyiv and got over the border in Romania,” she said.

It took the couple four days, due to fuel shortages, bad road to eventually fly out of Europe on their U.S. tourists visas they previously had.

The couple says they will miss their home the most.

“My dad, her husband, basically built it himself from scratch, been living their over ten years, so for him something he was really attached too,” Lapii says.

“We hope with the help of the international community we have ability to rebuild and want to come back.”

Neighbors in Morgan Hill are showing support for the Ukrainians with flags littered throughout the neighborhood.

Her parents say with all of the television interviews, and Ukrainian rallies they are staying busier than ever.