BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Ukrainian flags are flying off the shelves as Americans show their support for the country.

At Judy’s Flag City in Belmont, the demand for the Ukrainian flag is unbelievable and sometimes out of control.

“I said hold on hold on, they are fighting over there, let’s not fight in here, we can accommodate everybody,” Judy Shelton said.

Owner Judy Shelton says she is getting a box delivered from her supplier every day. Each box carries 144 Ukrainian flags of different sizes.

She says this wasn’t the case just a month ago.

“Literally I had none, I didn’t even have one flag in here,” Shelton said.

“We came by a day ago, saw her flying some Ukrainian flags, thought it was cool and wanted to get one,” Herb Mesler said.

Herb and Nicole Mesler were back at the shop on Wednesday to get a flag only to find the store closed for the day.

“I want to send support to the Ukrainian people, that we believe in what they are trying to stand up against and trying to stand up for their own country and liberty,” Nicole Mesler said.

The show of support by waving the very identity of a nation outside their doors.