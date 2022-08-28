SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds gathered at Golden Gate Park to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. This year’s event was dedicated to Ukrainian culture and supporters who are standing by Ukraine during the war.

This year’s “Ukraine Day” celebration coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia’s invasion.

“Today, the event is bittersweet,” said San Carlos resident Nataliya Kovalchuk.

Hundreds gathered at Golden Gate Park Sunday afternoon as performers took the stage.

Ukrainian Independence Day was on Aug. 24 – the day commemorates when Ukraine declared its sovereignty from the Soviet Union in 1991.

“We really appreciate the independence, really appreciate the freedom. We are free and brave people and we will fight until the end for our freedom and independence,” Kovalchuk said.

The event was put on by the Ukrainian-American Coordinating Council.

Organizers say the event is dedicated to the Ukrainian people, and their supporters who are standing up for freedom against Russia.

“I’m just here donating some money, buying some of their pastries to support their cause,” said attendee Nicholas Terlecky.

Terlecky, a first-generation Ukrainian, attended this event last year. He hopes people will not forget the sacrifices being made in Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of conflicts in the world that are happening and people just forget about those and go on to other things but the people in Ukraine,” Terlecky said. “I mean it’s every day they’re living that same horror and horror is no easier and different than it was 6 months ago.”