BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — After her long journey to escape the violence, a Ukrainian refugee who fled her country during the Russian invasion is now staying in the Bay Area.

It took close to two-and-a-half weeks for Dorina Olefir to escape her hometown of Odessa, Ukraine.

Packed with just a few items, her cats Bruno and Walter cross five borders, through Moldova to Romania where she finally caught a flight to the United States.

“It was a very difficult journey,” Olefir said through a translator.

Close family friend and fellow Ukrainian Michael Milshtein, who lives in Walnut Creek with wife and daughter, helps translate Dorina’s story.

Olefir just so happened to have a valid visa allowing her entry into the United States.

After visiting her parents along the Peninsula in Belmont in the winter and shortly after the Russians invaded Ukraine on her 30th birthday, Olefir hit the road.

“All meanwhile, there were rockets launched and bombardment. Her friends were joking that they ordered fireworks for her birthday,” she said.

She felt protected by Ukrainian forces, but she was never comfortable knowing seemingly calm moments could quickly turn violent.

“We had to get to the border before the martial law curfew kicks in. Once it kicks in you cannot be on the street — period,” Olefir said.

Often, she was alone with her cats, and at times, she was with friends and other family.

A woman in Romania housed her for a few days and helped connect her to a veterinarian who administered the necessary vaccinations to Bruno and Ealter, so they would be allowed to travel

Finally, Olefir arrived in the Bay Area mid-march.

“(I) am convinced that we will win, despite the relatively small size of Ukraine compared to Russia. The victory is going to be ours just because of how people behave — how people step up to the occasion,” Olefir said.

Just like she did by finding a way out.