(KRON) — A grandmother from Ukraine shares her story of survival and sadness before relocating to the Bay Area with her family.

Liudmyla Derkach is a 76-year-old Ukrainian immigrant who lives beside her granddaughter Anna.

“So, she arrived with a few items, sneakers, t-shirts, one pair of pants, many were not ready for this not clear in the mind this could happen in the 21st century,” Anna translated. “It is probably challenging to fully understand how bad the situation is.”

Derkach has mixed emotions about the ongoing Ukraine crisis. She is still adjusting to her new home in America.

“On one hand she feels lucky to be here daughter, grand, but guilty, about friends not out, so guilty and lucky,” Anna said.

Anna said her grandmother feels pleased and humbled with the global support Ukraine is receiving.

She believes aid for both military and civilians can make a big difference while keeping Russia at bay.