Ukrainians in Bay Area work to help raise money for people in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area resident from Ukraine is trying to rally his troops.

Igor Markov is a director for the non-profit Nova Ukraine. He says there are roughly 20,000 Ukrainians in the Bay Area.

He is working with as many of them as possible to raise money for people in Ukraine.

“We will be buying canned food from people in Poland, so if things go bad, people don’t starve,” Markov said.

In Ukraine, people are preparing for a potential war.

“Many people who don’t want to leave anywhere and want to fight,” Artem Sokolskyi said.

Artem Sokolskyi, lives in the capital of Kyiv, and says everyday life is business as usual but the fear of Russia invading has people scared, even his 4-year-old son.

“He wakes up in the middle of the night and says I’m afraid of being killed,” Sokolskyi said.

As people in Ukraine look to the world for help, Ukrainians in the Bay Area are preparing to send their financial aid.