UK’s Red Arrows to soar San Francisco skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fleet Week hasn’t started quite yet, but if you get a chance to look up to the skies this morning, you may get a glimpse of something quite similar.

The Red Arrows, Britain’s equivalent of our beloved Angels, will be doing a flyover around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Red Arrows social media pages, the jets plan on flying past the Golden Gate Bridge, making for quite the photo opportunity!

The Red Arrows are part of the Royal Air Force and like the Blue Angels perform tricks in close formations in the sky.

The Red Arrows are currently on a North American tour.

If you miss Tuesday’s sky show, look up on Wednesday too – the Red Arrows will be doing another flyover on Wednesday.

