(KRON) — A woman was arrested after she was accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a San Mateo Ulta Beauty store on May 19. She was taken into custody in the parking lot of another Ulta location in Fremont.

The theft happened on May 19 at about 7:45 p.m., the San Mateo Police Department said. A male suspect and a female suspect put various items in a shoulder bag and purse, police said.

The store’s general manager approached the woman and asked her if she planned to purchase the items. The suspects ignored the employee and walked out, per SMPD.

The suspects left in a black Kia near the front of the store. Police said the stolen items were worth about $1,245.

The same vehicle was seen in the parking lot of a Fremont Ulta Beauty on Tuesday. SMPD said Fremont Police Department officers detained two males in the car and a woman in the store.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The males were not suspects in the San Mateo Ulta Beauty theft. The woman was arrested and identified as Rachel Ameperosa, 31, a transient woman living in Hayward.