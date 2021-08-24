Ulta Beauty theft suspects crash in getaway car with $10K worth of merch: Petaluma police

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested several suspects accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty before a crash that led to their capture.

The Petaluma Police Department said the store on Kenilworth Drive was robbed on Monday evening, with five suspects fleeing – and almost getting away with it.

Police said they were following the suspected car and tried conducting a traffic stop, but the driver “rapidly accelerated” and police eventually lost sight of the car, abandoning the pursuit.

Shortly after, police said they came across a three-vehicle-collision on Lakeville Highway and South McDowell Boulevard which included the suspected car. According to police, two of the suspects fled from the scene, while officers took three remaining suspects into custody. The two escaped suspects were found nearby, police said.

According to their investigation, the Petaluma Police Department believes the suspect car ran a red light, causing another vehicle to crash into them, as well as another car. Everyone involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Police identified the suspects as:

Lena Ford, 23

Kenneth Temple, 27

Anthony Sterling, 22

Mariah Senegal, 22

Rashad Brinson, 28

Police said they found thousands of dollars worth of Ulta merch inside the suspect vehicle. The five suspects are charged with commercial burglary, conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

Police are investigating whether these suspects are connected to prior thefts from Ulta stores.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they can contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.





