Umbrella ready? Rainy Bay Area skies incoming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain incoming!

Do NOT leave those umbrellas in the back of your closet. The entire Bay Area will be seeing some wet weather coming with a cold front on early Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the coastal ranges and North Bay mountains may see up to 1.5 inches of rainfall, while San Francisco can see up to 0.75 inches of rain.

Showers may linger through Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Bay Area

You can track the rain and be prepared by checking our Interactive Radar here.

Stay safe!

If you’re not expecting to walk around town on Tuesday, but you’re getting on the road — be aware of how rain impacts driving.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles says roads are most slippery when rain first falls, because oil and dust on the roadway are not washed away yet.

Drivers should drive 5-10 mph slower than usual on a wet road.

Windshields may fog up, so turn on the defroster and keep your low-beam lights on, even if the sun is still out.