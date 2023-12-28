(KRON) — 2023 was not a good year for Martinez Refining Company, according to county health officials.

Anna Roth, director of Contra Costa Health, wrote a letter to the refinery’s managers on Thursday, stating, “In the past year, CCH has documented 21 releases or spills of hazardous materials at the Martinez refinery. The number of incidents at the refinery over the past year is unacceptable for a facility operating in Contra Costa County.”

A high number of hazardous materials releases from the refinery, including three incidents involving metallic coke dust, compromised health and safety in nearby communities, according to county officials. Coke dust is a byproduct of oil refining.

PBF Energy owns the Martinez refinery as the parent company of Martinez Refining Company. “PBF Energy is responsible for ensuring the reliability of its systems and establishing and maintaining a culture of safety at the refinery,” the letter states.

According to the county’s Community Warning System records, PBF used flares at a rate of nearly once per week. CCH documented 46 flaring incidents at the refinery since November 2022. Flares, however, “should only be used as an emergency safety measure to prevent more serious incidents,” Roth wrote.

CCH has been working with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) surrounding the refinery’s numerous releases, spills, and flaring incidents.

On December 26, Dr. Philip Fine, Executive Director of BAAQMD, issued the following statement:

“The recent air quality violations at MRC are troubling and unacceptable. The Air District shares the community’s concern and outrage about these events. We are actively investigating and pursuing all legal avenues to ensure MRC is compliant with our regulations and that future violations and community disruptions are minimized. The Air District recently announced a joint civil enforcement action against MRC in conjunction with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to combine our prosecutorial resources to vigorously pursue accountability and justice for the Martinez community. The Air District stands in solidarity with our partners and the residents of Martinez to hold MRC accountable,” Fine wrote.

County Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia and Vice-Chair Federal Glover met with management representatives from PBF Energy’s Martinez Refining Company Thursday to discuss concerns about the facility’s ongoing impact on public health.

Supervisors also demanded that PBF provide county regulators full access to the facility and data relating to maintenance and safety practices.

Martinez Refining Company was the first continuously running refinery in the United States, and it’s considered the “birthplace of the modern refining process,” according to MRC’s website.

Roth wrote to the refinery’s managers, “We look forward to collaborating with PBF on our mutual goal of making this facility the good neighbor it aspires to become.”

Spills and releases at Martinez Refining Company, according to Contra Costa Health: