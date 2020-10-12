Unarmed man fatally shot during traffic stop in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, people are demanding answers after a Napa County deputy shot and killed 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia during a traffic stop, despite the fact that he was unarmed.

The shooting happened last Monday in Napa County.

A day later, Garcia died from his injuries.

A small group gathered in Napa, holding signs and calling for justice for Garcia.

Garcia leaves behind three children.

Gabriella Fernandez is the founder of The People’s Collective For Change.

Her group is calling for more transparency from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department over Garcia’s death.

The department has shared their condolences with Garcia’s family via Facebook, calling the situation “extremely difficult,” but also gave their explanation for shooting Garcia because he ignored commands, would not show his hands, and aggressively approached the deputy.

Why Garcia was pulled over Monday night has not been revealed.

One of Garcia’s sons spoke briefly at Saturday’s event in downtown Napa, saying his family deserves justice.

Some residents say Garcia’s killing is creating a bitter racial divide in their community.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department says they will be releasing the body cam video of the traffic stop and the shooting early next week.

The deputy involved is on administrative leave, while the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.

Latest Posts