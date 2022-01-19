Unconscious man found with life-threatening stab wound in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 55-year-old man was found unconscious with a life-threatening stab wound to his back in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday evening, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Palou Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital and was not able to give further details, police said.

No arrest has been made and police did not release any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police tip line at (415) 575-4444. To send a tip via text message, text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.