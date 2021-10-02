‘Under the weather’: Andrew Wiggins misses Warriors practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins was not at practice on Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr said.
Kerr said he missed practice because he is “under the weather”, but did not provide any more details.
Kerr did not give an update on Wiggins’ vaccination status, but said he excepts he’ll be able to play this season.
Wiggins, who is reportedly still not vaccinated, said he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
He risks missing Golden State’s 41 home games at Chase Center if he remains unvaccinated, and won’t get paid for the games he misses, the league announced.
Players on the Warriors, Knicks and Nets who are not vaccinated are not allowed to play in home games because the cities require proof of vaccination for large indoor events.
Wiggins also stands to lose more than $350,000 per game, and if he doesn’t play in any home games he would surrender half of his $31.6 million salary.
When Wiggins was asked what’s the reason for not further explaining what he believed, he simply replied, “It’s none of your business – that’s what it comes down to.”