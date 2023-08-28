(KRON) — A 20-year-old man was arrested for DUI earlier this month for a collision that involved a Tesla, according to the Pacifica Police Department. Pacifica PD officers responded at around 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 20 to a reported hit and run. Arriving at the scene at 5200 Cabrillo Highway, officers located a white 2021 Tesla that had been damaged in a hit and run crash with a white Ford F150 rental truck.

The truck had fled the scene, according to police. No injuries were reported.

A short while later, the white F150 was seen blowing a stop sign at the intersection of Crespi Drive and Seville Drive. Officers performed a traffic stop and observed that the driver was displaying symptoms of intoxication.

A DUI investigation was initiated, and it was determined the driver, 20-year-old Mickey Cash of New Jersey, had been involved in the hit and run. It was also determined that Cash had been driving under the influence at the time.

Cash was arrested and charged with hit and run and DUI under 21 years of age. He was released to a sobering and detox program via a signed criminal citation.