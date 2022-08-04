OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An undercover Oakland Police Department officer was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two felons who were apparently unaware that an officer was right in between them.

The police officer was not injured in the shooting.

The shootout happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way, according to the Oakland Police Officers’ Association. The officer was wearing street clothes and was sitting inside an unmarked car to keep a low-profile for a surveillance operation, the union said.

The armed felons were not the targets of the OPD’s surveillance operation.

“Without warning, two gunmen, unconnected to the surveillance operation, got into a gun battle on both sides of the unmarked police vehicle with the police officer inside. Bullets riddled the unmarked car,” the union wrote.

Photos of the unmarked car showed bullet holes through the roof. Both gunmen were arrested and their firearms were seized by police.

Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said, “Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight. Now we watch and see if the courts and district attorney return these gunmen to Oakland streets or keep them in jail where they belong.”