SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Dec. 30 in Frederick, Maryland, for charges related to commercial sex trafficking after the suspect allegedly contacted an undercover officer posing as a San Jose teen girl, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers said the arrest stemmed from a months-long investigation during which the suspect, 29-year-old Donovan Dawkins of Latham, Maryland, allegedly solicited the undercover officer for commercial sex trafficking. Officers said Dawkins allegedly contacted the undercover officer online, bought her a plane ticket from San Jose to Baltimore and arranged to meet with her with the intention of exploiting her sexually, according to the SJPD.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dawkins and he was arrested. A search warrant was also conducted at Dawkins’s residence where officers said they recovered additional evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

SJPD officials said this arrest was a result of collaboration with the Santa Clara County Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking Task Force, San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force, Frederick City Police Department, Prince George’s County Human Trafficking Task Force, Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County and other local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with human trafficking-related tips should contact the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999 / stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov, the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-792-2700 / HTTips@dao.sccgov.org or remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.