Underground casino and fence busted in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police announced that they have shut down an operation that hosted various illegal activities.

John Le and Mike Le have been arrested after police say they operated a location behind a business on the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue that hosted gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. An illegal indoor marijuana grow was also found on the premise.

Officers issued a search warrant on September 17 and caught suspects breaking interior walls and tunneling into adjacent businesses in an attempt to escape police.

A search warrant was also secured at a second location where thirty-three pounds of marijuana, twenty-five pounds of THC product, two handguns, and a loaded high-capacity rifle magazine were seized.

It was discovered that John and Mike Le owned the locations and they were later arrested on October 29 at another site were over three-hundred pounds of marijuana, $600,000 street value, $30,000 in cash, two firearms, and ammunition were found.







Both men are prohibited from possessing firearms.